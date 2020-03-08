Coronavirus live updates: China reports 44 new cases, US cases top 400

A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask carries shopping bags in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The city's surrounding counties have reported some of the country's first instances of community transmission. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

10:05 am: US Marine in DC area tests positive

A U.S. Marine in Washington D.C. has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the Pentagon. Pentagon spokesman Jonathon Hoffman said in a tweet that the Marine recently returned from official travel overseas. A soldier based in South Korea was also infected late last month — the first American service member to test positive for the virus.

9:40 am: China reports 44 new cases, 27 more deaths

China National Health Commission reported 44 new confirmed cases, and 27 more deaths, as of March 7. Of the new cases, 41 were in Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. All the 27 additional deaths were in Hubei. That brought China's total to 80,695 cases, and 3,097 deaths. All times below are in Eastern time.

6:52 pm: US cases top 400 as states declare emergencies

Authorities in the United States have reported 434 cases of the coronavirus and 19 deaths, according to data compiled by NBC News. Several states have declared emergencies in response to the virus, including California, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Utah and Washington. Pennsylvania has issued a disaster declaration and the city of Austin, Texas has issued a local disaster declaration. – Kimball

6:33 pm: New York confirms more than a dozen new cases

New York has identified 13 additional cases of the conronavirus, according to the governor's office, bringing the statewide total to 89. The new cases are all located in Westchester County. Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency earlier in the day in an effort to contain the fast spreading virus. An emergency declaration will allow the state to buy supplies and hire workers more quickly and easily to help the health departments monitoring patients under self-quarantine, Cuomo said during a press conference. – Kimball, Newburger

6:18 pm: First presumptive case in DC