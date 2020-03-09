Over $21 billion wiped off cryptocurrency market in 24 hours after massive oil price plunge

Cryptocurrency markets plunged following a plummet in oil prices and further sell-off in stocks.

The market capitalization or entire value of cryptocurrencies was down $21.58 billion from a day earlier at around 10 a.m. Singapore time, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com. It was down even further earlier in the day, but pared some of those losses.

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by value, fell 8% in 24 hours at around the same time.

The violent sell-off in the cryptocurrency market comes after international oil benchmark Brent crude futures plummeted 30% to $31.02 per barrel, its lowest level since Feb. 2016. That was sparked by Saudi Arabia slashing its official selling prices for oil after OPEC failed to agree a deal on production cuts. This has led to fears of an oil price war. Brent has since pared some of its losses.