Trump had contact with congressmen Collins and Gaetz before they self-quarantined over coronavirus concerns

President Donald Trump had contact with two Republican congressmen before their announcements Monday that they were entering self-quarantine after learning they had been previously exposed to someone since diagnosed with coronavirus.

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia shook hands with Trump last Friday when the president traveled to Atlanta to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where officials there briefed him on their response to coronavirus.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida flew on Air Force One with Trump on Monday on a flight from Orlando, Fla., to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The New York Times, citing two people with knowledge of the situation, reported that Gaetz learned only after the plane was airborne that he, like Collins, had been in contact with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland in late February who since has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Gaetz publicly revealed he was entering self-quarantining about an hour after he got off the plane with Trump.

Video shows Gaetz on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews stepping backwards and raising his hand as if to keep a man approaching him at a distance.

The White House declined to comment to CNBC.

Both congressmen said they had no symptoms of the virus.

Gaetz has been tested for the virus "and expects results soon," according to his tweets.