Ex-FDA chief says US coronavirus financial bailout needed to help curb the rapidly spreading virus

The U.S. will need a "massive financial package" to curb the spread of COVID-19, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday.

The virus has spread past the point of containment, Gottlieb said, and hard-hit regions should be moving toward easing efforts such as school and business closures. He said a bailout now to encourage those steps would cost less than one after the outbreak spreads beyond control.

"We're going to end up with a massive fiscal package, a bailout on the back end of this," he said on "Squawk Box." "We are better off using that money up front to help buy some of the actions that we need to mitigate this epidemic rather than spending that money on the back end after we've had a very large epidemic."

The virus has infected more than 566 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, and killed at least 22. Johns Hopkins' data shows that the virus is now present in more than half of the states.