FDA and FTC warn televangelist Jim Bakker and six others to stop selling fraudulent coronavirus products

Stephen Hahn, nominee to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, testifies during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to televangelist Jim Bakker and six other companies for reportedly selling unapproved coronavirus drugs and treatment products.

"The FDA considers the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a threat to the public health. We have an aggressive surveillance program that routinely monitors online sources for health fraud products, especially during a significant public health issue such as this one," FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in the statement announcing the enforcement actions on Monday.

The products include teas, essential oils, tinctures and colloidal silver, which had been previously cited as not safe or effective for treating any disease, according to a press release.

The FDA said it was particularly worried that the products may cause people to delay or stop appropriate treatment, "leading to serious and life-threatening harm."

There are currently no vaccines or approved drugs to treat or prevent the coronavirus, named COVID-19, which has infected at least 566 people and killed at least 22 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

New York Attorney General Letitia James previously issued a cease-and-desist order to Jim Bakker of "The Jim Bakker Show." Bakker wasn't immediately available for comment.