Italy extends its quarantine to the entire country; PM asks residents to stay at home

A man wearing a protective mask passes by the Coliseum in Rome on March 7, 2020 amid fear of Covid-19 epidemic.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday he will sign a decree that extends the lock down of the Lombardy region to the entire country as Italy's COVID-19 death toll continues to rise.

People throughout the country should not leave their homes other than for work and emergencies, Conte said. He added that all public gatherings will be banned and sporting events suspended.

Italian officials previously announced a lock down of the Lombardy region, which is the hardest-hit part of the country by COVID-19.

The new coronavirus has infected more than 9,172 across Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University, killing at least 463.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.