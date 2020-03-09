Italy's massive coronavirus quarantine provokes panic; stock markets tank 11%

Passengers get off the train arriving from Milan (Milan), at the Garibaldi central station train in Naples, southern Italy. The Italian authorities are taking all necessary measures to close the entire northern Italian region of Lombardy, which is home to around 16 million people, in an attempt to stop the COVID 19 coronavirus.

Italy's extended quarantine measures restricting the movement of people in the northern regions have provoked panic among residents and accentuated the country's north-south divide.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree imposing restrictions to the movement of people in the northern region of Lombardy — the epicenter of the outbreak in Italy — and 14 other provinces across the north, until April 3. The measures affect more that 16 million people, banning them from moving in and out of those areas.

The publication of a draft decree Saturday afternoon by a newspaper revealing the forthcoming, wider quarantine measures prompted panic among residents trying to get out before the restrictions came into force after midnight.

Media reports said bars and restaurants emptied out with thousands of people trying to leave the region in cars and trains where there were reports of shoving and pushing by passengers.

There was a riot in a prison in Modena when inmates were informed that visits from relatives had been banned to prevent the spread of infection. Meanwhile, relatives of detainees in a Poggioreale prison in Naples clashed with police against the government ban and several other prisons reported skirmishes.