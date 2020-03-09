El-Erian: US stock market could end up dropping 20%-30% when the bottom is finally reached

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Monday that the U.S. stock market may drop as much as 30% from last month's record highs before finding a bottom.

"This is going to be treacherous for a while. I would advise most retail investors to stay on the sidelines, not panic. There will be opportunities but they're not now," the chief economic advisor at Allianz said on "Squawk Box" as Dow futures plummeted 1,300 points, oil prices fell more than 20% and the 10-year Treasury yield one point dropped below 0.4%.

El-Erian, also formerly CEO of investment powerhouse Pimco, first warned on Feb. 3 that individual investors should "try and resist our inclination to buy the dip" as coronavirus concernrs were just starting take stocks lower. He has not waivered in that advice since, saying late last month that the outbreak is "different" than regular economic crises. "Economic sudden stops are hard to restart," he said at the time and reiterated Monday.

"It's going to be messy because we've basically lost all our anchors," El-Erian said. "We lost the economic anchor with the coronavirus. We've lost the policy anchor with people losing confidence in the Fed's ability to turn things around. And over the weekend, we lost a market anchor with OPEC" failing to get production cut deal.

"It means a 20%, 30% drop in prices" from the Dow Jones Industrial Average's Feb. 12 record, he added. The Dow, as of Friday's close, was 12.5% off those all-time highs.

Put that together with what looks like a possible 5% drop at Monday's open, and the Dow could be entering the leading edge of El-Erian's prediction. In measuring the magnitude of the declines, a market correction is defined by a drop of at least 10% from recent 52-week highs. A bear market happens when declines reach at latest 20% from recent 52-week highs.