Sales of hand sanitizer spiked by 313% in one week—now New York State is making its own with prison labor

The fear of coronavirus, and its impact on global supply chains, has led to significant spikes in sales of specific products, including hand sanitizer.

According to the most recent data from Nielsen provided to CNBC Make It, the total U.S. dollar sales of hand sanitizer increased by 313.4% between February 22 and February 29.

On March 5, a 12-ounce Purell bottle, which typically retails for around $4.50, was selling for $50 a bottle on Amazon. Amazon has since pledged to crack down on price gouging and has suspended many sellers for overcharging.

Now, the State of New York is trying to combat this problem by producing its own hand sanitizer called "New York State Clean" with the use of prison labor.