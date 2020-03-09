NYC Mayor urges New Yorkers to work from home, get mental health counseling

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday urged people to work from home as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S. and the death toll continues to rise.

"For a business that can allow more employees to telecommute, we want you to do that," he said at a press briefing. "We simply want to reduce the number of people on mass transit just to open up some more space."

"The challenge," he continued, "is people just packed like sardines" in New York City, where he said it can be much easier to transmit disease among tight crowds.

De Blasio, detailing a plan to contain the virus, said nurses are being deployed to "every public school building" this week, to help identify cases sooner in the event of an outbreak at any school. "All public schools will have nurses this week that don't have them currently," he said, adding that schools are regularly being supplied with soap and paper towels.

De Blasio also announced emergency aid for small business owners that have been hit hard by the outbreak.

Small businesses with up to 100 employees may be eligible for zero-interest loans of up to $75,000 if they can document a 25% or more drop in sales in recent weeks, he said.

"For businesses with fewer than five employees — these are the mom and pop stores, neighborhood stores — we will do direct grants up to 40% of payroll costs," he continued. "That's to help them continue to employ their employees even if they are seeing a downturn."

With the outbreak, the price of hand sanitizer has skyrocketed, making the product harder to access. Earlier Monday Gov. Andrew Cuomo took several shots at suppliers of hand sanitizer like eBay, Amazon and Purell, warning them that the New York government will release a cheaper alternative to their product if they continue to raise prices.

De Blasio touched on the same idea Monday, warning local shops against price gouging and asking the public for help in identifying which stores are marking up those products. He announced that businesses in violation of this mandate will face a fine of up to $500.

De Blasio's remarks come just days after Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York, as the coronavirus becomes more severe in the state. Earlier Monday, Cuomo identified New Rochelle, a suburb located about 25 miles outside of New York City, as a COVID-19 hot spot with 98 of the state's 142 confirmed cases. De Blasio said New York City has 20 confirmed cases so far.

On Monday, both Cuomo and de Blasio urged people to avoid dense crowds, particularly while using mass transit. Cuomo announced on Monday in a press briefing that Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has tested positive for the new coronavirus and will be "on quarantine."

The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China's Hubei province in December, has spread to dozens of countries globally with more than 111,000 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 3,892 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There are at least 600 confirmed cases in the U.S. and at least 22 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

The outbreak has roiled markets and led world leaders to take drastic action to contain the vir as it rapidly spreads across the globe.