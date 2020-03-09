Prince Andrew refuses to cooperate in Jeffrey Epstein probe, prosecutors weighing 'options'

The Duke of York, in his role as colonel of the Grenadier Guards, at a memorial in Bruges to mark the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of the Belgian town.

Britain's Prince Andrew is refusing to assist federal prosecutors investigating alleged child sex trafficking by his one-time friend Jeffrey Epstein — and the investigators are "now considering our options," NBC News reported Monday.

Andrew, a son of Queen Elizabeth II, claimed in November he was willing to help law-enforcement officials in their investigations of the wealthy investor who killed himself in a federal jail last August while awaiting trial.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman told NBC News the Duke of York has ruled out cooperating with investigators from his office.

Andrew has "completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation," Berman said.

"Our office is considering our options," Berman, who heads the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, told NBC News.

It is not clear whether Berman would be able to force Andrew's cooperation.

Berman had told reporters in January that "to date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation."

"Jeffrey Epstein couldn't have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that the investigation is moving forward," Berman said at the time.

Buckingham Palace had not responded to NBC News' report.

Berman's office last summer obtained an indictment against Epstein charging the former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton with child sex trafficking.

Epstein, 66, was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in New York and in Palm Beach, Florida, from 2002 through 2005.

After Epstein died, Berman said the investigation into other people who may have abetted Epstein's crimes would continue.

But no one else has been charged.

Months after Epstein's death, Andrew sparked a furor with a disastrous interview with the BBC about his relationship with Epstein.

Andrew, among other things, denied having sex years ago with one of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, as she has claimed. He said he was as incapable of sweating, as Giuffre described him doing when they were dancing at a London nightclub.