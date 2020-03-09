S&P 500 futures are frozen after tanking 5%. Here's what happens when 'circuit breakers' kick in

With U.S. stock futures looking set to plunge at the open, investors will be watching for key market circuit breakers known as 'limit down' which have the ability to limit or halt the market altogether.
Limit down occurred on Sunday evening after S&P 500 futures sank 5%, halting trading below limit down and preventing futures from falling any further.
According to the New York Stock Exchange, a market trading halt may occur at "three circuit breaker thresholds" on the S&P 500 due to large declines and volatility. The exchange classifies this at three levels based on the preceding session's close in the S&P 500.
The rules, which apply to regular trading hours only, are as follows:
These circuit breakers have never been triggered in their current form during regular trading hours. The prior circuit breaker system was revamped after it failed to prevent the May 2010 flash crash. This current set of breakers were put into effect in February 2013.
—CNBC's Peter Schacknow contributed to this report.