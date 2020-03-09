Gig economy companies from Uber to Lyft take action as coronavirus cases grow; workers say it's not enough

Facing a wave of pressure from workers and increased scrutiny from lawmakers on Capitol Hill, gig economy companies from Uber to Doordash have been rolling out a slate of new policies as coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S.

Uber and Lyft are planning to compensate drivers affected by the coronavirus for up to 14 days. Postmates and Instacart have unveiled "no-contact" food delivery. DoorDash, meanwhile, is letting customers leave in-app instructions if they prefer orders left at the door.

But some workers on these platforms are balking at these steps, saying they still don't go far enough and details are scarce. Amazon Flex, which taps independent contractors to make deliveries, doesn't have a policy to compensate drivers and is instead supporting on an "individual, case-by-case basis."

Edan Alva, a Lyft driver in San Francisco, says he's heard about Lyft's plans to compensate drivers through the media. "There's been no notification to drivers yet," he said.

Alva is also worried that the company will only provide compensation to drivers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Many people may not necessarily go see a doctor," he said. "They don't have health insurance or they only have limited health insurance. Unless I'm extremely sick, I won't go see a doctor because I have to consider the cost of it."

Erica Mighetto, a 38-year old driver for Uber and Lyft with a heart condition called supraventricular tachycardia, posted on Twitter that she could not afford to work until the coronavirus is under control. People with supraventricular tachycardia suffer from an abnormally fast heartbeat.

Uber and Lyft declined to provide details on their compensation plans. On Friday night, an Uber driver from Queens, NY tested positive for coronavirus. The company said it's working with New York health officials to gauge whether the man exposed passengers to the illness.

Instacart, meanwhile, has seen demand surge, particularly in California, Washington, Oregon and New York — states with the highest number of cases.

But Menlo Park, CA-based shopper Vanessa Bain, also a vocal critic of Instacart, says a lack of support on the supply and contractor side could put consumers at risk.

"Shoppers come into contact with hundreds of folks a day, touch common surfaces such as grocery carts, shelving, and pin pads...by necessity," Bain said. "Our risks of exposure are probably far greater than average and Instacart provides us with no hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes."

She also says customers are getting "agitated" when she cannot fill orders for sanitizers or face masks.