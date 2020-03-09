Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference on Monday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus has infected more than 111,300 people and killed at least 3,890 worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Named COVID-19, the virus has shuttered commerce across China and is hitting corporate earnings. The virus has sent global stock markets spiraling, manufacturing has slowed as factories close their doors, and companies have been forced to cancel planned events around the world.

The organization has yet to classify the virus as a pandemic and has maintained that its attention is on containing the spread, although the virus has spread substantially beyond China and has now been found in more than 70 countries.

Epidemics have emerged in countries across the world, notably in Iran, Italy, and South Korea, where the number of cases and the death toll are rapidly increasing. Over the weekend, Italian officials moved to lock down the hardest-hit region, Lombardy, which includes Italy's financial capital of Milan.

There are at least 566 confirmed U.S. cases and 22 deaths as of Monday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and U.S. officials warn that Americans should expect that number to increase this week as testing capacity is ramped up.

