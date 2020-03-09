What to watch today: Dow to tank as oil prices and bond yields collapse

U.S. coronavirus cases spiked over the weekend, reaching 564 with 22 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 100 people in New York — most in Westchester County — tested positive. (Johns Hopkins)



* Thousands prepare to get off ship hit by coronavirus in California (AP)

* Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar self-quarantine after interaction with CPAC attendee who tested positive (CNBC)



Global coronavirus cases numbered nearly 107,000 with more than 3,600 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. In Italy, the government imposed restrictions on the movement of about a quarter of its population. (CNBC)



* Disneyland Paris maintenance worker tests positive for coronavirus (Reuters)

* Shanghai Disneyland resumes some resort operations as infections slow (Reuters)



Carnival Corp. (CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) are under further pressure today, after the State Department recommended that Americans avoid trips on cruise ships in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (USA Today)



* Coke, Clorox, other brands urges Attorney General Barr to fight coronavirus price gouging (CNBC)

* Amazon won't dock warehouse workers for missing shifts during coronavirus crisis (CNBC)

* Costco is pulling free samples from their stores as coronavirus panic spreads (USA Today)

Twitter (TWTR) has reached a deal with investment firms Elliott Management and Silver Lake. The deal comes after Elliott's attempt to oust Jack Dorsey as CEO. The deal, which does not change Dorsey's role as CEO, includes a $1 billion investment in Twitter from Silver Lake. (CNBC)



* Twitter labels edited clip of Biden retweeted by Trump as manipulated media (Reuters)

Boeing (BA) will be ordered by regulators to relocate electrical wires located inside the grounded 737 MAX jet, according to The Wall Street Journal. This would be the latest potential delay in the return to service for the jet, which has been grounded for more than a year.