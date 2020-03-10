5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow set to recover about half Monday's historic plunge

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 5, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were pointing to huge gains Tuesday after President Donald Trump floated a payroll tax cut and other financial relief measures to combat the negative effects of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy and American workers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average's 900-plus-point premarket rise would recover around half of the worst sell-off since the 2008 financial crisis. Monday's losses pushed the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq close to bear market territory. All three benchmark stock measures were down 19% from last month's record-high closings. A bear market is defined by an index or asset down at least 20% from recent 52-week highs.

2. Oil and bond yields move higher after staggering declines

Concerns about the spread of the virus and an oil price war sent investors piling into the perceived safety of bonds, sending prices higher and yields to record lows Monday. The 10-year Treasury yield, which sank to just above 0.3% on Monday morning, was stabilizing around 0.7% early Tuesday. Oil prices, which plummeted 24.5% on Monday after OPEC's proposed production cut deal fell apart, were bouncing more than 8% on Tuesday. However, even with that advance, crude remains firmly in a bear market, down more than 50% from its recent 52-week high as of the close on Monday, which was the worst single-session drop for oil since the 1991 Gulf War.

3. Trump wants to talk about 'a possible payroll tax cut'

Trump on Tuesday plans to meet with Senate and House Republicans to discuss "a possible payroll tax cut" and other "substantial relief" as coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 750 with 26 deaths. Reducing payroll taxes would put more money into consumers' pockets. However, some economists question whether typical stimulus measures would work during the outbreak if concerned citizens stay home and avoid spending money at restaurants or the movies. The president said Monday night he would also look at ways to help hourly employees who could miss paychecks if they're unable to go to work. However, Trump administration officials said the White House was far from ready to roll out specific economic proposals in its response to the widening impact of the coronavirus.

4. Coronavirus cases rise as Italy locks down entire country

Total global coronavirus cases increased to nearly 115,000 with deaths topping 4,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. Italy, with over 9,000 cases and 463 deaths, has become the biggest hot-spot outside of China, which still has the most cases and deaths by far. The virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province in December.The Italian government expanded its lockdown, asking all 60 million people nationwide to stay at home. South Korea and Iran have cases in the 7,000s with 54 and 237 deaths, respectively.

5. Biden vs. Sanders in six states' nominating contests

Democratic presidential hopefuls Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (L) and Former Vice President Joe Biden (R) participate in the tenth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 25, 2020. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images