Disney character Mickey Mouse is seen above the entrance at Disneyland Paris during the 25th anniversary of the park, in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France.

Investors should wait for the news to get worse before buying Disney, according to Bernstein.

The coronavirus outbreak has threatened several different segments of the entertainment giant's business, including a wave of closures of theme parks in Asia. The company's stock has fallen more than 20% so far this year.

However, Bernstein said in a note to clients that it's not quite time to buy the Disney dip.