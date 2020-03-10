Skip Navigation
Amazon has 'significant opportunity' in international markets, stock can rally 50%, Cowen says

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
A worker loads customer orders into a waiting tractor-trailer inside the million-square foot Amazon distribution warehouse that opened last fall in Fall River, MA on Mar. 23, 2017.
John Tlumacki | Boston Globe | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Amazon's significant international growth opportunity isn't currently reflected in the company's stock price, Cowen said Tuesday in a note to clients. 

The firm reiterated its outperform rating on the stock, which is its top pick for 2020.