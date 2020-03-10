Amazon has 'significant opportunity' in international markets, stock can rally 50%, Cowen says

A worker loads customer orders into a waiting tractor-trailer inside the million-square foot Amazon distribution warehouse that opened last fall in Fall River, MA on Mar. 23, 2017.

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Amazon's significant international growth opportunity isn't currently reflected in the company's stock price, Cowen said Tuesday in a note to clients.

The firm reiterated its outperform rating on the stock, which is its top pick for 2020.