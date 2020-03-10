American to slash domestic, international flights as coronavirus hurts demand

American Airlines is slashing international and domestic flights as demand falls amid the coronavirus epidemic, the carrier said Tuesday.

The move follows similar measures announced last week by JetBlue and United. U.S. carriers had previously reduced flying to China, where the virus was first detected, and elsewhere in Asia, but its rapid spread has hurt demand for flying more broadly, prompting deeper and more generalized cuts.

American said it will shave 10% off its peak summer international flying, one of the clearest signs yet that airline executives expect the coronavirus' impact on the business to last longer than expected. That includes a 55% cut to its trans-Pacific flying capacity as travel demand throughout Asia plummets. The virus originated in Wuhan, China in December and quickly spread throughout that country and to nearby South Korea, Singapore and Japan.



It will also cut April domestic capacity by 7.5%.

