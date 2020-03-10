The economy is 'like a coiled spring' and a sharp rebound is possible, analysts predict

Investors should avoid getting too bearish after Monday's global market rout, according to Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer of Plurimi Investment Managers.

Markets in Europe and the U.S. suffered their worst day since the financial crisis on Monday as a combination of the global spread of the new coronavirus and plunging oil prices sent investors running for cover.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world have already implemented interest rate cuts in a bid to temper the economic fallout from the virus outbreak, but Armstrong insisted that the "will of policymakers is incredibly strong."

Following the Fed's 50 basis point (bps) emergency cut on March 3., Berenberg Chief Economist Holger Schmieding is now projecting a "serious easing package" from the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, a 50bps cut from the Bank of England this month and another 50bps cut from the Fed by March 18, along with a further 25bps in the second quarter.

However, monetary policy easing alone in many of the major economies is expected to have a somewhat diminished impact, at least in the short-term, due to the impact of the coronavirus on economic growth, as highlighted by UBS analysts in a note Tuesday.

"In our view it is therefore a step change in fiscal spending from major economies that holds the key to reinvigorating growth expectations and improving investor confidence," the note said.