Australia stocks fall into bear market as Wall Street sees worst day since financial crisis

Shares in Australia continued to fall from the previous day in early trade on Tuesday after stocks on Wall Street saw their worst day since the 2008 financial crisis overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 dropped more than 1% in early trade, sending it into bear market territory with the index trading more than 20% lower from its 52-week high. The benchmark Australian index had fallen more than 7% on Monday. The heavily weighted financial subindex declined 3.37% as shares of major banks sold off.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,110 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 18,890. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,698.76.

Investors will continue to watch for developments on the global coronavirus spread as well as an oil price war that was triggered after OPEC and its allies failed to reach a deal on production cuts, and Saudi Arabia announced massive discounts to its official selling prices for April.