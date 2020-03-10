Australia stocks fall into bear market as Wall Street sees worst day since financial crisis

Shares in Australia continued to fall from the previous day in early trade on Tuesday after stocks on Wall Street saw their worst day since the 2008 financial crisis overnight.
The S&P/ASX 200 dropped more than 1% in early trade, sending it into bear market territory with the index trading more than 20% lower from its 52-week high. The benchmark Australian index had fallen more than 7% on Monday. The heavily weighted financial subindex declined 3.37% as shares of major banks sold off.
Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,110 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 18,890. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,698.76.
Investors will continue to watch for developments on the global coronavirus spread as well as an oil price war that was triggered after OPEC and its allies failed to reach a deal on production cuts, and Saudi Arabia announced massive discounts to its official selling prices for April.
Crude prices on Monday saw their worst day since 1991, with international benchmark Brent crude futures plummeting 24% to $34.44 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures sank 24% to $31.13 per barrel.
On the economic data front, investors will await the release of Chinese inflation data for February with the consumer price index and producer price index for that month expected at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.
That could provide further insight into the extent of the coronavirus' impact on the Chinese economy, after a data release over the weekend showed the country's January-February overseas shipments contracting 17.2% from the same period a year before, marking the steepest fall since February 2019, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, the double whammy caused by coronavirus fears as well as the oil price price sent stocks on Wall Street tumbling overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2,013.7 points to end the trading day at 23,851.02 — its single-worst day since Oct. 15, 2008, when it fell 7.87%. The S&P 500 plunged 7.6% to close at 2,746.56 while the Nasdaq Composite ended its trading day 7.29% lower at 7,950.68.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 94.895 after seeing levels above 97.2 last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 102.40 after strengthening from levels around 104 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6597 after dropping to levels below $0.657 yesterday.
Here's a look at what's on tap in the trading day ahead:
— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.