Bernie Sanders campaign cancels Ohio rally Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his relatives, including his wife Jane, as he addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vermont, U.S., March 3, 2020

The Bernie Sanders campaign canceled a rally set for Cleveland on Tuesday night due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

"Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight's rally in Cleveland," communications director Mike Casca said in a statement. "We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight."

He said future events for Sanders' presidential campaign "will be evaluated on a case by case basis."

Spokesmen for the campaigns of Sanders' chief Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump did not immediately respond to requests to comment on the Sanders campaign's decision.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.