The Biden campaign has dramatically increased Facebook ad spending since Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden reacts while giving a speech during a campaign event at Tougaloo College on March 08, 2020 in Tougaloo, Mississippi.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has more than tripled the amount of money his campaign is spending on Facebook ads following a series of strong victories during Super Tuesday's primaries.

Through the first eight days of March, the Biden campaign has spent $2.3 million on ads on the social network, according to data from the Facebook Ad Library Report. At that rate, the campaign is on pace to spend nearly $9 million by the end of March. That's up more than 12-fold from the $734,000 the campaign spent in all of February.

Facebook has been a battleground for campaigns and an effective tool for targeting voters by geography and interests. Facebook executive Andrew "Boz" Bosworth remarked in a 2019 memo to employees that Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale's use of Facebook ads in 2016 "remains the high water mark of digital ad campaigns."

Biden's surge in spend comes after a successful fundraising spree by the former vice president since victories in the South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries.

The Biden campaign's spend on Facebook ads in March has exceeded that of rival Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump. By comparison, the Sanders campaign has spent $1.4 million while the Trump campaign has spent $450,000 in March.

Among ads that are currently active, the campaign is targeting Facebook users in the states of Missouri, Michigan and Mississippi, all of which hold their primaries on Tuesday, along with Idaho and Washington.