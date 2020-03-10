Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Wuhan for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium at the School of Medicine at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2020. Yan Yan | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping flew into Wuhan city on Tuesday morning to inspect new coronavirus control efforts, according to state news broadcaster CCTV. The visit marks the latest step in the leader's public turnaround on involvement in fighting the disease, which has killed more than 3,100 people in the country after emerging in Wuhan in late December. Officially called COVID-19, the disease has now hit more than 100 countries including the U.S. and several in Europe. Fears of the virus' impact to worldwide economic growth have sent global markets reeling. While the spread of the virus accelerated in January, Xi took a relatively low-key stance and first addressed the disease publicly in a Jan. 20 statement carried by state media that called for "resolute efforts" in fighting the virus. Instead, his second-in-command Li Keqiang is leading a national-level virus prevention and control leading group, and visited Wuhan on Jan. 27, more than a month ago.

Xi began to take a more prominent public role in fighting the virus in mid-February. Notably, on Feb. 15, the Communist Party journal "Qiushi" published a Feb. 3 speech in which the president claimed to have known about the disease as early as Jan. 7. Since then, Xi's public statements and appearances at virus-prevention sites have only increased. The Chinese leader has emphasized the need to balance preventing the spread of the disease with supporting the economy, which has struggled to resume normal activity due to lockdowns and other efforts to limit the highly contagious virus' spread.

I always felt that the number one signal for the Chinese government having enough confidence to declare this as the end would be when President Xi goes to Wuhan. Mark Matthews Bank Julius Baer