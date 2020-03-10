Trump administration likely to push back April 15 tax filing deadline as part of coronavirus response, WSJ says

The Trump administration is likely to push back the deadline for filing income tax returns as part of its fiscal stimulus plan to combat the impact of the coronavirus impact, The Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday.

The report cited sources familiar with the matter, including an administration official. There had yet to be a final decision on the move, nor would the logistics of how the plan would work finalized, the newspaper added.

The news comes as President Donald Trump and his economic team work to assemble an economic response to the deadly virus' spread and its impact on markets and the economy.

CNBC's Eamon Javers had reported earlier Tuesday that officials within the White House said any such plan was far from ready. During a meeting with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, Trump pitched slashing payroll taxes to 0% for the rest of the year. Those taxes are used to fund Social Security and Medicare.

Neither the White House nor the Treasury Department immediately responded to CNBC's request for comment.

Read the full report here.

CNBC's Tucker Higgins contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.