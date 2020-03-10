Olive Garden's parent begins offering paid sick leave to all employees amid coronavirus outbreak

Darden Restaurants said Monday it is providing paid sick leave for all hourly workers across its restaurant chains.

Olive Garden's parent company said it has been working on the policy for a while, but sped up the process due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Employees will accrue one hour of sick leave for every 30 worked. The pay rate will be based on the worker's 13-week average. Current employees can use the benefit immediately, and their starting balance is based on their most recent 26 weeks of work. New hires, who will begin accruing paid sick leave as soon as they start, can use it after 90 days of employment.

Popular Information, a politics-focused newsletter, recently reported on Darden's lack of paid sick leave, which is common in the restaurant industry but could deter ill employees from calling out sick.

In addition to Olive Garden, Darden operates Longhorn Steakhouse, The Capital Grille, Eddie V's, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze.

The company's stock, which has a market value of $9.9 billion, rose 5% in premarket trading Tuesday amid broader market gains. Shares of Darden have fallen nearly 19% over the last week as investors fear that the virus will mean fewer customers going out to eat.