Deutsche Post says resilient to deal with coronavirus

German post and logistics group Deutsche Post confirmed its forecast for 2022 on Tuesday and said it was in a better position than rivals to cope with the coronavirus outbreak although it was too early to judge the full impact.

"Thanks to our broad geographic set-up and our comprehensive portfolio we are in a very robust position and more resilient than other companies in our sector," Chief Executive Frank Appel said in a statement.

Deutsche Post had already said the coronavirus has wiped up to 70 million euros ($79.37 million) off its operating profit in February, but it said on Tuesday that three of its divisions were only marginally affected by the outbreak.

