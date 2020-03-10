Elon Musk once said starting an electric car company is 'idiocy squared' — now Tesla just hit 1 million cars

Starting electric car company Tesla was "idiocy squared," according to .

Of course, that didn't stop Musk from getting into the business. And late Monday, the CEO announced via Twitter that Tesla had produced 1 million vehicles.

The milestone certainly doesn't guarantee Tesla's future success.

However the unlikely journey from crazy idea to the milestone of a million cars is indicative of how Musk says he works — building companies to solve problems based on their importance, not on his likelihood of success.

"I thought our chances of success [Tesla] were so low that I didn't want to risk anyone's funds in the beginning but my own," Musk wrote in 2016 in his "Master Plan, Part Deux." (Musk released part one, called his "Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan" in 2006, two years after first investing in the then-fledgling Tesla.)

"The list of successful car company startups is short," he wrote. "As of 2016, the number of American car companies that haven't gone bankrupt is a grand total of two: Ford and Tesla."

But Musk was, well, driven by a higher purpose in creating Tesla: helping to achieve a sustainable energy economy devoid of fossil fuels "the faster ... the better," he wrote in his Master Plan.

The journey hasn't been easy.

In 2018 Tesla came within "single-digit weeks" of completely running out of money and closing down, according to Musk.

And in recent years, Musk has worked as many as 120-hour weeks, sometimes sleeping at the Tesla factory as the company struggled to make the audacious production goals he set for the Model 3.