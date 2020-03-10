Elon Musk says he's looking to open a Tesla Cybertruck factory in 'central USA'

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk gestures while introducing the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to announce plans to open factories for the company's all-electric Cybertruck pickup and the Model Y crossover SUV.

"Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA," Musk wrote. "Model Y production for east coast too."

Musk unveiled the truck, Tesla's sixth model, in November at a company event in Los Angeles, and said it will start at $39,900. The truck, shaped like a large metallic trapezoid, will be competing against American-made trucks like the Ford F Series and General Motors' Chevrolet Silverado.

The Model Y, announced in March, will seat up to seven and could start deliveries in the first quarter of this year, according to a December report from Deutsche Bank. Should Tesla build Model Ys in the new factory, the vehicle will be manufactured in four places -- China, Germany and Fremont, California, are the others.

Investors have grown accustomed to Musk making lofty promises that either end up being premature or don't come true at all, such as a 2016 promise to have a Tesla drive itself across the U.S. by the end of 2017, and multiple predictions for Model 3 production numbers that the company did not reach.

He's also hinted at other facilities in the U.S.

CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.

