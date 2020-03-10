European markets set to rebound after global rout amid oil, virus fears

European markets are expected to open higher Tuesday after stocks on Wall Street saw their worst day since the 2008 financial crisis in the previous trading session.

London's FTSE index is seen opening 117 points higher at 6,108, the German DAX is expected to open 173 points higher at 10,861 and France's CAC 40 index is seen 55 points higher at the open, at 4,790, according to IG.

European markets are seen rebounding Tuesday having tanked Monday as global investors braced for the spread of the coronavirus and oil prices fell after the collapse of OPEC talks.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 2,013.7 points in its worst day since 2008, while the S&P 500 plunged 7.6% in Monday's session. Trading was halted for 15 minutes after the S&P 500 sank 7% at the open.

On Tuesday, however, U.S. stock futures were higher after President Donald Trump floated the idea of "a payroll tax cut or relief" to offset the negative impact from the coronavirus. The potential tax incentives come on top of an $8.3 billion spending package Trump signed last month.

In Asia, meanwhile, shares were mixed in Tuesday afternoon trade with investors looking out for potential stimulus measures to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Governments within the Group of Seven nations could announce stimulus measures Tuesday.

Back in Europe, attention remains firmly on Italy where the government has now extended its quarantine measures to the entire country amid the worst coronavirus outbreak outside Asia. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday that Italy's population, which totals around 60 million, should not travel other than for work or emergencies. Italy's FTSE MIB is expected to open 584 points lower Tuesday.

In other news, oil prices jumped during Asian trading hours following Monday's more than 20% plunge, which saw U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude and international benchmark Brent crude post their worst declines since 1991.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Eustance Huang and Pippa Stevens contributed reporting to this story.