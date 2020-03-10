Do's and dont's to avoid panic about your 401(k)

As the stock market cratered again due to crashing oil prices and coronavirus fears, many investors grappled with pulling money out of equities and stock funds and moving it to safer investments, including bond funds, money market accounts — and cash.

It's been an ongoing quandary as investors were already skittish after a roller-coaster first week of March that saw the S&P 500 index swing up or down more than 2.5% for four days straight.

Emotional reactions from investors are certainly not unprecedented — they need help and want answers.

"In increased times of market volatility, we tend to see increased digital and phone activity from customers," Fidelity Investments, the largest 401(k) provider in the U.S., said in a statement to CNBC. "This is no different from previous periods of market volatility and is to be expected given the need for additional guidance or reassurance on an existing investment plan."

While Fidelity does not monitor daily trading activity within its retirement products, Alight Solutions has been tracking 401(k) data since 1997. It found trading activity in 401(k) retirement plans rose to nearly 16 times greater than average at the end of February, an all-time record, and has fluctuated between normal, high and moderate levels since then. Monday will likely see another bumpy ride for 401(k) trading activity, Alight said.

All of this makes it difficult for many investors to heed the advice of financial advisors, who often say to "stay the course" when the markets are volatile. With the market's roller-coaster ride, long-term investors who have their money in retirement accounts shouldn't panic. Rather, consider taking these proactive steps — some do's and don'ts — right now:

Do think about when you'll retire. Your "time horizon" is key. Someone in their 20s should be much more aggressive than someone in their 50s or 60s.

"For those in their 20s and 30s and even some in their 40s, they will have decades until retirement and should take market swings in stride," said Rob Seltzer, a CPA at Seltzer Business Management in Los Angeles. "They are a small blip on the radar, so to speak, during their careers."

If you're less than five years away from retirement or have already retired, you should be more conservative with your investments.