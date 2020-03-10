El-Erian: Stock market bottom is not in yet, despite the bounce after Monday's historic decline

The stock market has not reached its bottom yet, even as Wall Street headed higher Tuesday after historic declines, economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.

"It's going to be very volatile but around, unfortunately, a downward trend for now," the chief economic advisor at Allianz said on "Squawk Box."

El-Erian's comments came as U.S. futures were pointing to a bounce at Tuesday's open after President Donald Trump suggested economic stimulus measured could be taken to mitigate the financial pain brought by the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened more than 800 points higher, or around 3.5%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both rose more than 3%. The Dow's decline of 2013.76 points on Monday was its biggest drop ever on a point basis, and its decline of 7.79% was the largest since Oct. 15, 2008.

El-Erian has for weeks been cautioning investors against buying market dips as they've been conditioned to do in recent years because it's a strategy that's worked.