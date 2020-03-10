New York Gov. Cuomo deploys National Guard to New Rochelle, establishes containment center to stem coronavirus

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo briefing on updates on spread of covid-19 in New York State at NYPA White Plains Office.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has deployed the state National Guard to New Rochelle, a coronavirus hot spot just north of New York City, he said Tuesday.

"New Rochelle has double the cases of New York City, it's true, it's a phenomenon," he told reporters at a press conference.

New York National Guard troops have already been dispatched to a health department command post in New Rochelle "to assist with the outbreak," according to a slide he presented at the news briefing.

"We have moved from a containment strategy to more of a mitigation strategy," NY state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said.

Schools in New Rochelle will be closed for two weeks beginning Thursday, Cuomo said.

"This will be a period of disruption for the local community. I understand that," he added.

Correction: This article was updated to reflect that Cuomo deployed the New York National Guard, not U.S. troops, to New Rochelle.