New York Gov. Cuomo deploys National Guard to New Rochelle, establishes containment center to stem coronavirus

Noah Higgins-Dunn@higginsdunn
William Feuer@WillFOIA
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo briefing on updates on spread of covid-19 in New York State at NYPA White Plains Office.
Lev Radin | Pacific Press | Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has deployed the state National Guard to New Rochelle, a coronavirus hot spot just north of New York City, he said Tuesday.  

"New Rochelle has double the cases of New York City, it's true, it's a phenomenon," he told reporters at a press conference. 

New York National Guard troops have already been dispatched to a health department command post in New Rochelle "to assist with the outbreak," according to a slide he presented at the news briefing.

"We have moved from a containment strategy to more of a mitigation strategy," NY state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said.

Schools in New Rochelle will be closed for two weeks beginning Thursday, Cuomo said.

"This will be a period of disruption for the local community. I understand that," he added. 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates. 

Correction: This article was updated to reflect that Cuomo deployed the New York National Guard, not U.S. troops, to New Rochelle.