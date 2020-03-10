Next six months likely 'painful' for oil, says Goldman Sachs' Jeffrey Currie

Oil prices are already trading at their lowest level in four years after talks between OPEC and its allies deteriorated, and Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research Jeffrey Currie said that things are likely going to get worse.

"The next six months are likely to be painful," he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report." "I think you're going to start to see some real problems beginning to develop. The stress on the balance sheets were already there before Monday," he added.

As tensions between Saudi Arabia and Russia accelerated over the weekend, Goldman Sachs slashed its oil price targets for the second quarter. The firm now sees U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude at $29 per barrel, and international benchmark Brent crude at $30 per barrel. Goldman's prior estimates were $42.50 and $47, respectively.

On Tuesday, both contracts rose more than 8%, pushing WTI $33.82, and Brent to $37.13. The spike higher was a stark reversal from Monday's 24% drop, which was oil's worst day since 1991.

WTI has plummeted 49% this year, and before Monday's steep drop was already trading at depressed levels. Among the factors driving prices lower is the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent travel slowdown, which has led to softer demand for crude.

Currie said that lower prices will force a consolidation — especially among the smaller exploration and production companies — which he views as beneficial for the entire industry. He predicts that "way more than a dozen" companies will get be consolidated "in some shape or form."

His comments came as Occidental Petroleum on Tuesday slashed its quarterly dividend by 86%, after tanking 53% on Monday.