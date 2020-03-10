Russia hints at further talks with Saudi Arabia after oil prices crash

Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak pictured at a joint press conference during the 173rd Ordinary Meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria on November 30, 2017.

Russia has refused to rule out talks with OPEC to stabilize energy markets, according to reports, after oil prices registered their worst declines in almost 30 years on Monday.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $37.45 Tuesday morning, up over 8%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $34.05, around 9% higher.

It comes after Brent and WTI both dropped 24% on Monday, sinking to more than four-year lows.

The moves follow a breakdown in talks between the kingpin of oil-producing group OPEC, Saudi Arabia, and non-OPEC member Russia late last week.

Markets had been hoping for an agreement by both countries, and other oil producers, to curb oil output in an effort to bolster prices; their failure to agree led oil prices to crash on Monday.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow had not ruled out measures with OPEC to stabilize oil markets, according to Interfax news agency.

Russia's energy ministry has proposed to hold a meeting with Russian oil companies on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources.

They are expected to discuss whether to prolong Russia's alliance with OPEC.