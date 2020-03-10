'Before and after' satellite images show places like Tokyo Disneyland and Mecca deserted thanks to coronavirus—take a look

In many areas around the world, the novel coronavirus (aka COVID-19) has halted daily life.

There are currently more than 116,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, there are at least 760 cases in 35 states and Washington, D.C.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that people implement "social-distancing" measures that help stop the spread of the virus, such as working from home and closing schools. Around the world, events are being cancelled and people are being quarantined.

To illustrate the impact of COVID-19 on some famous public spaces around the world, satellite imagery company Maxar took photos of deserted destinations like theme parks and famous tourist attractions.

Take a look.