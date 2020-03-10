Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Amazon, Apple, UPS & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Nomura Instinet initiated Qualcomm as buy.
  • Stifel upgraded UPS to buy from hold.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated a catalyst call buy idea on L Brands.
  • Bernstein lowered its price target on Disney to $119 from $141.
  • Cowen raised its price target on Amazon to $2,700 from $2,650.
  • Loop lowered its price target on Alphabet to $1,320 from $1,450.
  • Stephens named Wendy's a best idea.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Carnival to neutral from buy. 
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard to outperform from perform.
  • Evercore ISI lowered its price target on Apple to $325 from $365
A visitor wearing a mask walks outside the Shanghai Disney Resort, that will be closed during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Shanghai, China January 24, 2020.
Aly Song | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Nomura Instinet initiated Qualcomm as 'buy'

Nomura initiated the multinational semiconductor company and called it a "world leader" in  "cellular communications technology.

"Qualcomm's IP portfolio includes over 140,000 patents associated with cellular communications. The company receives license payments from, we believe, essentially every smartphone maker in the world, with the exception of Huawei (with which it is under active negotiation). Gartner estimates Qualcomm had a 55% market share of the 2018 $14.5bn Integrated Baseband / Application Processor market. The leading smartphone makers in the world, including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo use Qualcomm's modems in some of their current or upcoming 5G phones."

Stifel upgraded UPS to 'buy' from 'hold'

Stifel upgraded the stock and called it "interesting" due to its healthy cash generation.

"After the recent sell-off in the market, one of the names most interesting to us due to healthy cash generation is UPS. And while we're lowering estimates for the parcel names today, we believe UPS has a steadier earnings and cash flow profile that investors should find attractive in a fearful market like we see presently."