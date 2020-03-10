Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Amazon, Apple, UPS & more

(This story is for subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
Nomura initiated the multinational semiconductor company and called it a "world leader" in "cellular communications technology.
"Qualcomm's IP portfolio includes over 140,000 patents associated with cellular communications. The company receives license payments from, we believe, essentially every smartphone maker in the world, with the exception of Huawei (with which it is under active negotiation). Gartner estimates Qualcomm had a 55% market share of the 2018 $14.5bn Integrated Baseband / Application Processor market. The leading smartphone makers in the world, including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo use Qualcomm's modems in some of their current or upcoming 5G phones."
Stifel upgraded the stock and called it "interesting" due to its healthy cash generation.
"After the recent sell-off in the market, one of the names most interesting to us due to healthy cash generation is UPS. And while we're lowering estimates for the parcel names today, we believe UPS has a steadier earnings and cash flow profile that investors should find attractive in a fearful market like we see presently."