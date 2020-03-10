Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Amazon, Apple, UPS & more

Nomura initiated the multinational semiconductor company and called it a "world leader" in "cellular communications technology.

"Qualcomm's IP portfolio includes over 140,000 patents associated with cellular communications. The company receives license payments from, we believe, essentially every smartphone maker in the world, with the exception of Huawei (with which it is under active negotiation). Gartner estimates Qualcomm had a 55% market share of the 2018 $14.5bn Integrated Baseband / Application Processor market. The leading smartphone makers in the world, including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo use Qualcomm's modems in some of their current or upcoming 5G phones."