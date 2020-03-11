Skip Navigation
Most people will get the coronavirus, aim is to slow its spread, Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on February 14, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.
Felix Zahn | Photothek via Getty Images

Up to 70% of the population is likely to be infected with the coronavirus that is currently spreading around the world, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that since there was currently no cure the focus had to be on slowing its spread.

"When the virus is out there, the population has no immunity and no therapy exists, then 60 to 70% of the population will be infected," she told a news conference in Berlin. "The process has to be focused on not overburdening the health system by slowing the virus's spread.

"It's about winning time."