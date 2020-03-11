Boeing plans early draw on more than $13 billion loan as market turbulence worsens

A Boeing 737 MAX 9 is pictured outside the factory in Renton, Washington.

Boeing is planning to draw down on a more than $13 billion loan it secured in January earlier than expected, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday, as the spread of coronavirus roils markets.

Boeing shares plunged close to 10% to lows not seen since mid-2017, shaving 155 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The funding was a delayed-draw loan, meaning Boeing could secure the funding but would tap into it later. The early draw-down on the loan was earlier reported by Bloomberg News.