Toymaker CEO: Small businesses may see 'real carnage' from coronavirus without government help

American small businesses are at serious risk if Washington doesn't intervene in response to the coronavirus crisis, a toy company executive told CNBC on Wednesday.

"We're going to need support for small and medium-sized businesses by the government," Basic Fun CEO Jay Foreman said in a "Squawk Alley" interview. "They're going to have to backstop the banks so the banks can backstop small business."

Foreman said this type of action is necessary to ensure businesses across the country are able to meet their loan obligations as many experience declining revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If the bank starts to panic and they come in and start to call in their loans, we're going to have some real carnage on Main Street," Foreman warned.

There is a recognition in Washington that small and medium-sized businesses need assistance, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

"I think there's big bipartisan support. People understand that we have to help small and medium-sized businesses in certain industries," said Mnuchin, who also told lawmakers the administration planned to push for a delay of tax payments.

The economic consequences of the coronavirus began as supply-chain issues in China, where the disease originated, but have since morphed into demand challenges, Foreman said.

Foreman pointed to hotels near his company headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida.

The hotels were waiting for spring-break travelers to arrive, but "those folks aren't coming," he said.

"And if those folks don't come, those hotels are going to be empty and those hotel owners are going to have a real problem," he said. "Are the banks going to come in and foreclose on those hotels? We know that everybody is going to go back on vacation in six or nine months."

Foreman said his company, whose products include Lincoln Logs and mini retro arcade games, has had to lay off 18 people, or around 10% of its workforce.

He previously told the New York Post that supply-chain disruption in China has limited the company's ability to fulfill retail orders for April, May and June.

"If earnings were going to decline we had to cover that by overhead reductions," he told CNBC.

Foreman said reducing labor costs was the simplest way to maintain the company's balance sheet. "I can't get out of my lease. I can't get my landlord to give me a reduction in rate," he said.

Foreman said he also wanted to see government assistance for people who are laid off as a result of coronavirus-related slowdowns. He said the Trump administration's idea for a payroll tax cut would not address the real issue.

"We need some help, and the people who are getting laid off are going to need help," he said. "I don't think people need a payroll tax cut. People are working. It's the people that aren't."