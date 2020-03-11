Coronavirus quarantines could be the perfect backdrop for HBO Max, Peacock and Quibi to join the streaming wars

Zoe, Elmo and The Count at the Sesame Workshop's 16th Annual Benefit Gala at Cipriani in New York City in May. Michael Brochstein | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Coronavirus may lead to the first U.S. recession in more than a decade, but it could be a bonanza for the companies competing in the streaming wars. If Americans are stuck at home in the coming months as schools close and events are canceled, they'll likely be starved for entertainment options and new ways to keep kids entertained. It so just happens that several new streaming services -- NBCUniversal's Peacock, WarnerMedia's HBO Max, and Quibi -- will be debuting between now and May. Add to that the relatively recent launches of Disney+ and Apple TV+, and streamers could see a significant subscriber boost if Americans are forced to hunker down to slow the spread of COVID-19. Investors will be paying close attention to subscriber numbers as subscription streaming goes from a game largely dominated by three players -- Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu -- to a world where a dozen or so players will attempt to carve out space as profitable alternatives. "If people are sitting at home, can't go to the movies, and all you have to do is hit one button and it's a tenth of the price of cable, why would this bad for subscriber growth?" Rich Greenfield, a media analyst at LightShed, said in an interview. "All the streamers will benefit." Evidence of a streaming boom has already occurred in China, where usage of China's top streaming apps surged in early February as residents headed indoors, according to Apptopia.

The newcomers will need strong word-of-mouth

The next three entrants to the streaming wars will be: Quibi, the short-form streaming service founded by longtime entertainment executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and run by former Ebay and Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman, debuts April 6. Its short-form shows will include "The Most Dangerous Game," starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, and "Barkitecture," a show about building dog houses. Quibi will cost $4.99 per month with advertisements and $7.99 per month without ads. Peacock. Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is giving cable subscribers free access to Peacock starting April 15, and wide release is set for July. Peacock will have a free tier and a paid tier, both with ($4.99 per month) and without advertisements ($9.99 per month). Peacock will be the eventual streaming home of old NBC shows including "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation" and will feature new originals including a reboot of "Saved by the Bell" and "Dr. Death," starring Alec Baldwin and Jamie Dornan, based on the true-crime podcast. HBO Max, from AT&T's WarnerMedia, is slated to debut in May. It will include 31 original series in 2020 and 50 original series in 2021. HBO Max will also have a slate of new kids' programming, such as episodes and spin-offs from "Sesame Street" and "DC Super Hero High," which follows a group of kids at a boarding school who don't realize that they will eventually become superheros. (WarnerMedia owns DC Comics.) HBO Max will also include everything from HBO and will cost $14.99 per month -- the same price as HBO. Early subscriber growth could be key to success in a crowded streaming world. While not every show will be a hit, services will need several near-viral successes to create a network effect that will keep subscribers paying after promotions end. Disney+ claimed nearly 30 million subscribers in just three months, but other services won't be able to rely on a deep catalog of well known movies and brands, such as Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel. A service like Quibi, for example, which has no library content and will be relying solely on the quality of its new programming, will need word-of-mouth hits to gain traction. Quibi may be the least well positioned of the new services because its content is supposed to be viewed on phones and in moments of downtime, such as waiting in line, said Kirby Grines, the founder of 43Twenty, a strategic adviser for direct-to-consumer video. "Quibi's play is on mobile, when the sick will most likely be huddled in front of a TV," said Grines.

What about Netflix?