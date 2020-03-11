Fed boosts money it's providing to banks in overnight repo lending to $175 billion

The Federal Reserve is again increasing the amount of money it's providing to banks for overnight borrowing, raising the top level now to $175 billion.

In an announcement Wednesday afternoon, the New York Fed said it would boost the top level it provides in overnight operations to at least $175 billion from the $150 billion level it had just set Monday.

"Consistent with the FOMC directive to the Desk, these operations are intended to ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample and to mitigate the risk of money market pressures that could adversely affect policy implementation," the Fed's statement read. "They should help support smooth functioning of funding markets as market participants implement business resiliency plans in response to the coronavirus."

In addition to the overnight facility, the Fed is extending its two-week repo of at least $45 billion, and is adding a one-month term repo of at least $50 billion. The latter move comes amid market demand for a longer-term commitment from the Fed amid market disruptions, tumbling Treasury yields and concerns over market functioning.

