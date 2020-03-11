Ford Explorer back 'on track' following flawed launch, exec says

A Ford Motor Co. Explorer Hybrid sports utility vehicle (SUV) is displayed during the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

Following a flawed launch of its Explorer SUV last year, Ford says production and sales of the popular vehicle are back "on track" and gaining momentum.

February retail sales of Explorer were the vehicle's best for that month since 2005 and Ford has regained its retail market share of 17%-18% of the midsize SUV segment, according to Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president of U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service.

"The bad news is we had some delays in the launch. The good news is we have a product for several that looks like we have a winner, and we're optimistic about the balance of the year," he told CNBC. "We're certainly off to a good start."

The redesign of the Explorer was a complete rebuild of the vehicle as well as the plant that produces the model. Ford has described the launch as one of the most complex in its history, including redoing the Illinois plant in just 30 days.

Ford CEO and President Jim Hackett has described the launch as a "company issue" with fumbled execution, which increased pressure from Wall Street on Hackett amid lower-than-expected earnings.

"The lost volumes in Chicago during ramp-up marred the year, and there were some important lessons that we learned," Hackett said last month when discussing the company's fourth-quarter loss of $1.67 billion that heavily weighed on its $84 million profit for the year.