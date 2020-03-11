What a payroll tax cut could mean for Social Security, Medicare and consumer spending

A payroll tax cut is one idea President Donald Trump is considering in response to the negative effects of coronavirus on the U.S. economy.

Experts say such a move would not necessarily be a magic bullet.

One reason why: It could impair funding to Medicare and Social Security, which rely on payroll taxes for funding and are already facing looming funding shortfalls.

Full details on how the Trump administration could implement a payroll tax cut are still not known.

Particularly, it's unclear how that cut would affect levies for Social Security or Medicare or both.

Currently, employees and employers are each subject to a 6.2% tax for Social Security and 1.45% for Medicare. Self-employed individuals, meanwhile, make the full contributions on their own, 12.4% for Social Security and 2.9% for Medicare.

In addition, if you earn over $200,000 individually, or $250,000 if you're married and file jointly, you pay an additional 0.9% Medicare surtax.

Those contributions help to keep both programs going, and their trust funds already face shortages. The Medicare Part A trust fund is projected to run out of money in 2026. Meanwhile, the latest estimate projects Social Security's trust funds will be insolvent in 2035.

"They would have to find some way to replenish those trust funds," said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban Institute, a non-partisan Washington, D.C., think tank.