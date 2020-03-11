Italy passes 10,000 coronavirus cases as national quarantine moves closer to total 'shutdown'

Workers with protective face mask in a market on March 10, 2020 in Trento, Italy. The Italian Government has taken the unprecedented measure of a nationwide lockdown, limiting peoples movements only for work or health reasons.

More than 10,000 people have now been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Italy as a national lockdown remains in place, with even tougher measures being considered.

Italy has now 10,149 confirmed cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University and Italy's Civil Protection agency, and 631 deaths from the virus, up 168 from Monday.

Italy's Civil Protection Chief and Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Tuesday that 45% of those that have died were aged between 80 and 89, and 32% were in their seventies, 14% were over 90, 8% were in their sixties and 2% were aged between 50 to 59.

Italy's government has imposed measures to try to stop the spread of the virus with a national lockdown in place, restricting the movement and activities of the country's 60 million inhabitants.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte introduced the extended lockdown, pitched as the "I'm staying home" decree, on Monday after a regional quarantine in the most badly affected northern part of the country was seen as inadequate.

Public gatherings are banned, ranging from weddings to funerals, sports events and religious services, and Italians are encouraged to stay home and "limit social contact as much as possible." Travel is only allowed for urgent work situations and emergencies or health reasons.

Some bars and restaurants remain open but are operating on limited opening hours with no commercial activities (except for supermarkets) meant to take place after 6 p.m. Schools and universities remain closed; the national lockdown is in place until April 3.