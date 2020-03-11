The Navy offers a glimpse inside the compound where its new drone warship is being built

Workers move the composite hull of Sea Hunter II at a facility in Gulfport, Mississippi. Leidos

GULFPORT, Miss., — For the first time, the Navy allowed the media into a nondescript compound on the Mississippi coast, offering a glimpse of an unusual vessel slated to join the fleet by the end of the year. It's here — with its high ceilings, dusty floors and machinery hum — where the Navy's second drone warship, Sea Hunter II, is being built and bred for battle. "Right now we are about six months from the water," Barry Dreyfus, CEO of United States Marine, Inc., said as reporters walked alongside the vessel's narrow hull. "This long and skinny hull means it will cut through the water with less drag and be able to stay out at sea for a long time," he said. Unlike a traditional warship, Sea Hunter II and her predecessor Sea Hunter are designed to traverse open waters without a single crew member. The deck is clear of handrails and ladders. Below deck, computers and neatly layered cables take the place of mess areas, heads and a galley. "Everything has to be completely automated and redundant because there is nobody on board to fix it," explained Dan Brintzinghoffer, Leidos vice president of maritime business development, as we stood on top of the deck.

A view of the composite deck of Sea Hunter II at a facility in Gulfport, Mississippi. Leidos

Dreyfus explained that Sea Hunter II's design is expected to shave 25% to 30% off the life cycle cost over a 10 year period. "The advantage of composites is that you can make more complex shapes in a less expensive way than if you were welding and bending steel," he said tapping the opalescent composite hull. In 2017, the Navy awarded Leidos a $35.5 million contract to build Sea Hunter II. With another drone ship on the way, it remains to be seen what missions the Navy has envisioned for the vessels.

A view of the Navy's next drone warship under construction at a facility in Gulfport, Mississippi. Amanda Macias | CNBC

"They may carry weapons one day, that's a choice the Navy will have to make, their value is out there and being widely distributed in large numbers, they have to go off by themselves and in harsh, unpredicted environments, they have to sense and make decisions," Rear Adm. Nevin Carr, vice president and U.S. Navy senior account executive at Leidos, told CNBC. "The point is, they really function more like satellites, than ships," Carr said, adding that the autonomous platforms would not replace naval vessels but collaborate with them.

A product of 'mad science'

The concept for the unmanned vessel was born in 2010 out of the Pentagon's so-called mad science wing, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA. The Pentagon's request from DARPA was colossal: Develop a drone warship capable of hunting submarines, detecting torpedoes and avoiding objects at sea while traveling at a top speed of 27 knots, or 31 mph. Six years later, the crewless, 140-ton, 132-foot-long robotic ship was christened as Sea Hunter on the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon.

The U.S. Navy's first drone warship dubbed "Sea Hunter." DARPA