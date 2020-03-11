71% of Americans don't know what palliative care is even though it can save patients thousands—a new tool aims to change that

About 37 million Americans — more than one in seven — are estimated to have chronic kidney disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For those on the severe end of the spectrum with kidney failure, the most common treatment option is dialysis. But dialysis is not a cure for kidney disease, and it can be expensive. The total out-of-pocket cost for a year of dialysis treatment is about $15,300 for those in New York City who can get in-network coverage, according to estimates from the independent nonprofit FAIR Health. That includes a range of costs that you may or may not incur, including outpatient procedures, doctor's fees, labs and medications.

Those who seek out-of-network treatment, or are uninsured, should expect to pay more than double: $36,600. That is a high cost for a treatment that, for some, may not maintain or improve their quality of life.

Depending on the stage of kidney disease, and your overall health, patients may instead be able to manage their symptoms through medications and other therapies — a medical approach referred to as palliative care. FAIR Health estimates that patients opting to go this route will spend between $700 and $2,100, depending on their insurance situation, significantly less than dialysis.

Of course, deciding to make significant changes to your treatment plan can be fraught for patients and their families, especially if they are dealing with a chronic and/or life-threatening illness. To help make it easier to compare treatment options, outcomes, expected symptoms and even costs, FAIR Health released a new tool called "shared decision making."

A screenshot of FAIR Health's tool giving patients and their families and overview of what palliative care entails.

FAIR Health's tool, though still limited at roll out, walks users through the types of available treatments and palliative care options for three scenarios: kidney dialysis, breathing assistance and nutrition options when swallowing is difficult.

The tool outlines what patients should expect if they undergo the treatment, what to expect if they opt not to take a certain treatment route and the estimated in-network and out-of-network and/or insured costs for facilities near them.

FAIR tells CNBC Make It that these three treatments are just the start and that the organization is planning care and cost breakdowns for cancer treatments and orthopedic surgery.