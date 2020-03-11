Bernie Sanders wins the North Dakota Democratic caucus, NBC News projects

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders addresses a 'Future to Believe In' rally at the Family Areana on March 14, 2016 in St. Charles, Missouri.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will win the North Dakota Democratic presidential caucus, NBC News projects.

North Dakota has 14 delegates at stake, the smallest prize offered during the March 10 Democratic contests. Sanders took eight delegates while former Vice President Joe Biden, his chief Democratic rival in the 2020 election, won six.

Sanders' victory comes after Biden earned a series of early wins Tuesday.

Biden won Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho. Of those states, Michigan boasts the largest pledged delegate count, with 125 on the line.

Washington, the sixth state voting on Tuesday, remains too close to call.

In the 2016 Democratic primary, the Vermont senator also won North Dakota, sweeping then-Democratic rival Hillary Clinton with 64% of the vote to her 26%, according to NBC News.

The latest round of primaries came a week after Super Tuesday, during which Biden won surprise victories and eked out a pledged delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii remains in the race, but the contest for the Democratic nomination has fallen largely between Biden and Sanders.

So far, Biden has secured 837 delegates and Sanders has secured 689, according to NBC News. To win the Democratic nomination, the victor needs 1,991 delegates.

In the latest Real Clear Politics national polling average, Biden, the Democratic front-runner, has 53.5% of support, while Sanders has 35.5%.

In the last two weeks, Biden has received a slew of highly coveted endorsements from his former Democratic rivals who have since dropped their 2020 bids. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, along with with Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, endorsed him, citing him as the candidate best positioned to beat Trump in November.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who dropped out last week, has yet to endorse a candidate.