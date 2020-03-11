These S&P 500 stocks have outperformed since the 2009 bottom — here are the two that traders would buy

Should investors stick with the stocks of the decade?

This week marked the 11th anniversary of the bottom, when U.S. stocks finally began to claw their way back from the depths of the financial crisis.

The S&P 500 has climbed nearly 312% since March 9, 2009, but several of its components have done a lot better.

For instance:

While the stocks' quadruple-digit gains may seem staggering, traders see two of these names continuing to climb in the near term.

"Given the market moves that we are looking at, you probably have to think about valuation," Chantico Global CEO Gina Sanchez told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

"Probably the best story among those stocks is also still the most overvalued, which is Nvidia," Sanchez said. "It has a long-term secular story that's going to stick."

Nvidia shares fell by about 3% Wednesday morning to $252 as the broader market tumbled. The stock's valuation sits at nearly 56 times forward earnings.

"Among those stocks, if you want to go bottom-fishing, I do actually think Netflix is interesting here," Sanchez said. She said her optimism on the stock is "not just because it's getting a boost around the coronavirus."

"It also is … holding up quite well given all of the competition that it's facing with Disney+, with ESPN [and with] HBOGo," she said. "All of those things should have been taking Netflix down more, and I think it's actually holding up OK."

Moreover, "microtrends" like the boost Netflix could get from people signing up during their coronavirus quarantines "don't really matter that much" in the grand scheme of things, Sanchez said.

"It's the long-term trends that matter," she said. "The reason I'm a little more optimistic is, one, it's a lot cheaper than it used to be, so, that's No. 1: valuation. I think it represents a good value. And two, they are holding up better than expected against all of that competition. So, I think from a value perspective, this is a good place to step in."

Shares of Netflix fell nearly 1.5% in early Wednesday trading to around $358.

Todd Gordon, managing director at Ascent Wealth Partners, agreed with Sanchez on her picks.

"I like Nvidia," he said in the same "Trading Nation" interview. "They're doing extremely well. They're on the cutting edge of GPU, of artificial intelligence. Implications for the chips and the products they're building are far, far-reaching."

On the stock's technical charts, Gordon flagged a key range that has been created by Nvidia's 50-week and 200-day moving averages.

"That 50-week right here is at about $214," Gordon said. "If we were to see a little bit of weakness, let's put this level, 214, in our back pocket."

On Nvidia's daily chart, the level to watch was $200, around where its 200-day moving average currently sits, Gordon said.

"This is easy to remember: the 200-day is at $200," he said, adding that the $200-215 range was "a value zone if we start to see any more weakness."

Gordon also liked the stock of Netflix, which he agreed was showing "really good relative performance here in a period of volatility."

Netflix shares are up nearly 11% year to date. For reference, the S&P 500 is down more than 13% for 2020.

"Everyone's sitting at home, Netflix-and-chilling. [The stock is] sort of just hanging out towards the highs here," Gordon said. "That's a stock that's acting well."

Still, Gordon advised investors to "wait for the overall market to stabilize" before buying shares of Netflix.

"If you don't have it, let's wait for the market to stabilize, take out those highs, show us that it's time to go back to work and then you could put that in your portfolio," he said.

Disclosure: Gordon owns shares of Nvidia. Ascent Wealth Partners and Gordon both own shares of Netflix.

