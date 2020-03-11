Putin takes a big step closer to being Russia's president beyond 2024

Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, as he speaks during his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Russia's parliament backed changes to the constitution Wednesday that would allow President Vladimir Putin to run for president again in 2024.

On Wednesday, the lower house of parliament (the State Duma) voted in favor of changes that would allow Putin to run for the presidency again when his current term in office ends.

Putin has run Russia for 20 years, whether as president or prime minister. He has alternated between the roles as the constitution currently does not allow for presidents to serve more than two consecutive terms in office.

The proposed amendment to the constitution would remove this barrier to Putin running for office again in 2024. The country's constitutional court now has to approve the changes before a national referendum is held on the amendment (and others, including an expansion of the parliament's authority) on April 22.

"Putin now looks likely to run for president again when his term expires in 2024, rather than retaining power by transitioning to an alternative office. The amendment will almost certainly get the required approval from the parliament, the court, and the public in the vote planned for 22 April," analysts at Eurasia Group said in a note Tuesday.